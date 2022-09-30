Flat Org Chart Template

A simple organizational chart that is perfect for small teams’ and companies’ hierarchy.

This sleek and simple org chart is perfect for those who want to keep their team structure as easy as possible.

Simply copy the digital document into your workspace, and you can update it based on hires or departures. It’s a great asset for managers and employees alike!

A simple template to keep track of your team’s structure. Great for both managers and employees!

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started.