Putting together an awesome song? Our music production template will help you navigate the process and create a masterpiece fit for radio stations around the world.

Use this template to plan, create, & keep track of your home studio! You can use our list to choose potential equipment you’ll include in your studio, or simply wipe it and replace it with what you do have. Have fun and stay rockin’! 🎸 🤟

What Is Music Production?

Music production is the process of composing, recording, and polishing recorded music. The key stages of music production include songwriting, arrangement, tracking, editing, mixing, and mastering. All this requires both creativity and tech-savviness.

Ready to Rock With the Music Production Template

Our music production template is a free, intuitive tool that’ll help you manage all your musical projects. Here are some of the ways this template will make your work easier:

Keep track of equipment: Maintain a handy list of instruments and other equipment you’ll need during production. Customize it and show your unique personality!

Manage your budget: Include the cost for each stage of music production to make sure that you don’t run out of money. Use color-coded #tags to organize everything.

Plan what you need to do: Break down the music production process into manageable steps. Add sub-tasks and reorder tasks to prioritize as you go.

How to Use the Music Production Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your music production template. Customize the template using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Music Production Template with Taskade