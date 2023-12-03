Implement ecommerce functionality including a shopping cart and secure payment options on our website [URL]. Begin by assessing the current website platform and hosting environment. Select and integrate an ecommerce plugin or solution that aligns with the website technology stack. Configure the shopping cart to handle product listings, pricing, and inventory management. Ensure seamless integration with secure payment gateways such as PayPal or Stripe. Test the functionality thoroughly to verify that customers can browse, select, and purchase products securely. Provide documentation on how to manage and maintain the ecommerce system.