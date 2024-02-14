Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
Analyze the value chain for a [company] in the [industry], identifying primary and support activities that are key to creating value for its customers.

Porter’s Value Chain AI Prompt

Porter’s Value Chain AI Prompt

More Prompts

Porter’s Five Forces AI Prompt

Analyze the [industry] market using Porter’s Five Forces framework for a [company], assessing the level of competition, the threat of new entrants, the bargaining power of suppliers and customers, and the threat of substitute products.

Porter’s Value Chain AI Prompt

Bowman’s Strategy Clock AI Prompt

Utilize Bowman’s Strategy Clock to assess the competitive positioning of a [company] in the [industry], comparing its price and value proposition with competitors.

SWOT Analysis AI Prompt

Please conduct a SWOT analysis for a [company] in the [industry] sector, identifying key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that can influence its strategic direction.

Gap Analysis AI Prompt

Conduct a gap analysis for a [company] in the [industry], identifying the gaps between its current performance and its strategic objectives, along with recommendations to bridge those gaps.

TOWS Matrix AI Prompt

Create a TOWS Matrix for a [company] in the [industry], linking its internal strengths and weaknesses with external opportunities and threats to formulate strategic options.

Core Competence Model AI Prompt

Identify the core competencies of a [company] in the [industry] using the Core Competence Model, discussing how these can be leveraged for competitive advantage.

VRIO Framework AI Prompt

Evaluate the resources and capabilities of a [company] in the [industry] using the VRIO Framework to determine if they confer a sustainable competitive advantage.

Bowman’s Strategy Clock AI Prompt

GE-McKinsey Matrix AI Prompt

Construct a GE-McKinsey Matrix for [company]’s business units in the [industry], evaluating them on the dimensions of industry attractiveness and competitive strength.

Porter’s Value Chain AI Prompt

Blue Ocean Strategy AI Prompt

Outline a Blue Ocean Strategy for a [company] in the [industry], identifying ways to create uncontested market space by redefining the existing industry boundaries.