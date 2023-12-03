Assist me in crafting a persuasive investor pitch for my [Product/Service]. Provide a structure for the pitch that includes an engaging opening, a clear explanation of the problem or opportunity, a presentation of my solution, and its market potential. Encourage the inclusion of unique selling points, traction gained, the business model, team expertise, and financial overview. Advice on handling common questions and objections from investors. End with guidance on a strong closing that motivates action.