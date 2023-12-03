Design a serverless architecture for a [Project_Type]. Choose the appropriate cloud services (e.g., AWS Lambda, AWS API Gateway) and outline the data flow. Specify how data will be processed, stored, and communicated between services. Provide sample configuration files (e.g., AWS SAM or Serverless Framework templates) for setting up the architecture. Include deployment steps, including how to deploy and test the serverless functions and services. Ensure scalability, security, and cost-efficiency in the design.