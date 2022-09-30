Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

Develop Great Products

The abundance of startups on the market these days means that each startup needs to find a way to stand out in the crowd by developing great products and services and collaborating effectively with their teams.

Since startups are still in their initial stages, they need all the help they can get. They need to establish their processes, build their teams, develop their products, and eventually sell to a wider market.

Startups need tools to track the progress of their projects effectively and to help them manage teams who are working together whether in one geographical location or all over the world remotely.

All this while sourcing for funding to continue their operations while they are still making a name for themselves in the industry.

The best way to convince venture capitalists and others to invest in your startup is to show how you are organizing your resources to be able to develop great products while collaborating with a talented team.

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that can be used by startups. Founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017, Taskade aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is a versatile and simple tool that can improve your productivity while also encouraging communication and collaboration. Taskade can be used as a simple collaborative to-do list or a solution for managing teams and complex projects.

With Taskade, you can organize tasks, take detailed notes, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via free and unlimited built-in video chat with your team, and more, through an all-in-one unified workspace.

Taskade is the best free project management software for startups. The free-forever plan is loaded with features that can be used to help you get work done with, and for your startup.

Use Taskade to save you time and money so that you can continue to develop great projects, build better teams, and carve a name for your startup in the market.

How Can Taskade Help With Your Startup?

Manage Projects and Task Lists

Taskade helps you stay on top of your different projects and tasks. Any successful startup should have ways of managing different projects and tasks to make sure that everything is on schedule and within budget.

The best project management tools, like Taskade, help boost productivity and minimize delays in figuring out what’s going on. You can update your projects in real time and use Taskade across all devices.

Some features you can use when managing projects and tasks are:

Collaborate as a Team

Taskade is a great tool for teamwork and can help you collaborate effectively with your remote teams. Many startups have team members working from all over the world so productivity can be a challenge. Luckily, technology has made managing remote teams not only possible but also profitable.

Some features you can use when collaborating as a team are:

Plan Events

Taskade helps you organize events that matter by providing helpful checklists and templates to make sure you prepare everything you need for a successful event. With Taskade, you can put together what you need before, during, and after an event.

Some features you can use when planning your events are:

Create SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures)

Taskade supports you as you establish your standard operating procedures (SOPs). Startups usually struggle to find their bearings when they are still drafting the procedures they need. It takes time to come up with these SOPs but they are essential to any successful business.

As you continue to manage your projects with Taskade, you will be able to document best practices that can become the standard for your team.

To help you on your startup journey, here are some of our favourite templates to help your startup stay on track!

Share Project Progress with Stakeholders

Taskade keeps your stakeholders in the loop on your project's progress. Sharing updates with your clients and investors build their confidence in your startup and helps convince them to keep investing.



With Taskade, you can invite guests to view specific project workspaces without having them register on the platform. You can control what they can see and show them only the most relevant information. They can choose multiple views to understand your work better and they can enjoy real-time updates on how your projects are progressing.