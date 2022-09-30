Taskade is the fastest way to get work done!

🤖 What Is Taskade AI?

Letters form words, and words form sentences. Well, if only it was that simple. If you’re tired of waiting for the muse to knock at your door, try Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer!

Taskade AI is a powerful writing assistant that will help you type smarter, not harder. Just so you don’t have to spend hours hunting for the right words and rewriting your drafts.

🚀 Taskade AI for Personal Use ⚡️ Taskade AI for Team Collaboration Write, organize, and summarize notes

Outline articles, blog posts, and books

Enhance sentence structure and grammar

Make your writing more concise and effective

Adjust style, tone, and language with smart rewrite

Brainstorm evergreen ideas

Write in an engaging and persuasive way Make team communication a piece of cake

Draft high-level meeting agendas

Rewrite and summarize meeting notes

Co-author documents using AI in real-time

Generate ideas during brainstorming sessions

Build spanning mind maps from a single prompt

Generate a list of action items

🪄 Five Commands, Infinite Possibilities

Taskade AI lives inside a Taskade project. Whenever you need a writing companion, simply type a question, excerpt, or idea and use one of five /AI commands to make things happen!

/ai : See the full list of Taskade AI commands.

: See the full list of Taskade AI commands. /ask : Answer your questions using AI’s existing knowledge.

: Answer your questions using AI’s existing knowledge. /outline : Generate high-level outlines for all types of content.

: Generate high-level outlines for all types of content. /expand : Expand and enrich your content to be more descriptive.

: Expand and enrich your content to be more descriptive. /rewrite : Improve the legibility and clarity of your writing.

: Improve the legibility and clarity of your writing. /summarize: Turn long-form content into a crisp and clear summary.

🎨 Start Faster With AI Templates

A template is worth a thousand words, so we have prepared a few for every occasion. Write a resume, email, article, or meeting agenda. You can also generate mind maps using convenient ready-made prompts.

💭 Taskade AI Questions and Answers