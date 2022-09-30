Mergers and acquisitions are a big deal, and they require planned, strategic decision-making in order to be successful. Use this decision tree template to map out your thoughts and answer questions regarding your motivation(s) for pursuing M&A.

Make sure that money and growth for the sake of growth are NOT your primary motivations!! For long-term success, it is important to consider the synergies between teams and/or businesses, and that there will not be too much culture clash and conflict.

Copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started. Best of luck! 🍀