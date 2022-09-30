Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Capture and define your project's core objectives & deliverables! Free collaborative team workflow template.

🗃 Project Brief Template

Capture and define your project’s core objectives & deliverables!

Having a proper project brief is very important, so Emily Taraborrelli has gathered an extensive amount of information and research into an article.

She mainly focuses on capturing and defining your project’s core objectives, scope, deliverables, budget, and schedule, so all parties can stay organized and work together to achieve a focused, desired outcome.

That’s why we’ve created this simple but effective template for you to use and plan your next project.

Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!

