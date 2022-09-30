🛡 Web Application Security Assessment Checklist Template

Conduct a security assessment of your client’s web application!

Analyze the web application fingerprint, application entry points, session management, registration process testing, and authentication process testing; check for error codes; conduct post-login ‘My Profile / Account’ testing, ‘Forgot Password’ feature testing, ‘Search box’ testing, product purchase testing, flight / hotel / railway ticket booking testing, input validation, CAPTCHA testing, and test using automated scanners.

