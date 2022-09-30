Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Never forget your remote team's holidays and vacation days with this distributed team tracker. Free task list template.

🛄 Team Holiday Tracker Template

Never forget your remote team’s holidays and vacation days with this distributed team tracker.

Working from different timezones has many benefits, but with so many different cultures and countries comes a variety of different holidays, making it potentially difficult to keep track of when your co-workers won’t be working. That’s why we’ve created this template for you and your team to list your next days off from work!

