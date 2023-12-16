HelpLog inSign upSign up for free
AI Seed Keyword Generator Prompt

Generate a list of seed keywords based on the following topic, keeping in mind SEO best practices and audience relevance. Provide at least 10-15 seed keywords that could serve as the foundation for content creation: [Insert topic here].

This AI Seed Keyword Generator prompt helps you quickly generate a comprehensive list of seed keywords for SEO, content creation, or marketing campaigns. By using this prompt, you can identify high-potential keywords that serve as a foundation for creating targeted content that drives traffic and boosts visibility in search engines.

Use Cases For This Prompt

  • SEO Strategy: Generate a list of seed keywords to kickstart your keyword research and optimize content.
  • Content Creation: Find relevant keywords that will help guide your blog posts, articles, or web copy.
  • Marketing Campaigns: Identify keywords that align with your campaign goals and audience interests.
  • Product Descriptions: Generate keywords for product listings to enhance visibility in search results.
  • Competitor Analysis: Compare seed keywords used by competitors and identify gaps or opportunities.

How to Use This Prompt with Taskade AI

  1. Copy the prompt from the box above.
  2. Customize the prompt to match your use case.
  3. (method 1) Use the prompt in a chat with Taskade AI.
  4. (method 2) Add the prompt as a custom command for your AI agent.
  5. Read our guide on the types of prompt engineering techniques.