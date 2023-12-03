Develop an effective door opener strategy to gain initial entrance to new accounts or expand into new divisions within existing accounts. Begin by defining the target accounts or divisions and their specific needs or pain points. Craft a compelling value proposition that addresses these needs. Identify key decision-makers and influencers within the accounts. Develop tailored outreach methods and messaging, such as personalized emails or introductory calls. Specify the timeline and steps for executing the door opener strategy, including follow-up actions and nurturing tactics.