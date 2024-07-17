Empower your business with seamless efficiency with this form.
Automatically collect and organize bids or proposals from multiple suppliers.
Evaluate submissions based on predefined criteria like cost, quality, and delivery timelines.
Generate comprehensive, easy-to-read supplier evaluation reports.
Schedule follow-up tasks and reminders for team members responsible for supplier management.
Streamline communication by automatically notifying suppliers of their evaluation status.
Streamlined Procurement: Simplify the process of collecting and assessing supplier bids for procurement departments in various industries.
Vendor Management: Enable vendor managers to maintain a clear and consistent evaluation process for all suppliers.
Quality Control: Ensure that quality standards are met by evaluating supplier performance based on set indicators.
Cost Analysis: Quickly compare and analyze costs submitted by different suppliers to make informed financial decisions.
Project Management: Facilitate project managers in coordinating with suppliers by ensuring timely and efficient evaluations.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.