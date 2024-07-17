HelpLog inSign upSign up for free
🤖 Automate Supplier Evaluation Forms

Empower your business with seamless efficiency with this form.

✨ Dynamic AI builders
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

  • Automatically collect and organize bids or proposals from multiple suppliers.

  • Evaluate submissions based on predefined criteria like cost, quality, and delivery timelines.

  • Generate comprehensive, easy-to-read supplier evaluation reports.

  • Schedule follow-up tasks and reminders for team members responsible for supplier management.

  • Streamline communication by automatically notifying suppliers of their evaluation status.

Use Cases For Automating Supplier Evaluation Forms

  • Streamlined Procurement: Simplify the process of collecting and assessing supplier bids for procurement departments in various industries.

  • Vendor Management: Enable vendor managers to maintain a clear and consistent evaluation process for all suppliers.

  • Quality Control: Ensure that quality standards are met by evaluating supplier performance based on set indicators.

  • Cost Analysis: Quickly compare and analyze costs submitted by different suppliers to make informed financial decisions.

  • Project Management: Facilitate project managers in coordinating with suppliers by ensuring timely and efficient evaluations.

How To Use This Automation

Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:

  1. Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.

  2. Click ➕ Add automation

  3. Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.

  4. Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.

  5. Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.