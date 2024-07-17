Transform your employee training feedback process with our powerful automation, streamlining data collection and analysis for instant, actionable insights!
Streamline the collection of employee feedback post-training sessions.
Automatically analyze feedback to evaluate training effectiveness.
Provide actionable insights for improving future training sessions.
Generate comprehensive reports summarizing employee feedback.
Automatically schedule follow-up surveys based on initial feedback.
HR departments looking to gather and assess training feedback efficiently.
Training managers needing immediate analysis of session outcomes.
Companies seeking to continuously improve their training programs based on detailed insights.
Organizations that require periodic feedback to align training with employee needs.
Teams aiming to enhance their professional development offerings through data-driven feedback.
Here’s how to set up your first Taskade Automation:
Go to the Automations tab in your workspace or folder.
Click ➕ Add automation
Click ➕ Add Trigger and choose a trigger from the drop-down list.
Specify the conditions for the trigger on the right.
Click Save Changes in the top-right corner.