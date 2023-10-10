Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
Unlock effortless SEO optimization with our AI SEO Agent! Automate your SEO tasks, enhance website visibility, and skyrocket your rankings, all while saving time and resources.

👽 AI SEO Agent

Automate your SEO tasks, enhance website visibility, and skyrocket your rankings, all while saving time and resources.

👽 AI SEO Agent

Simplify your keyword research process with our AI SEO Agent, your perfect teammate for SEO.

  • Simple setup.
  • No coding necessary.
  • Customizable to fit your needs.
  • Fully automated.

What Can an SEO Agent Do?

SEO research doesn’t have to be a chore. Use our SEO Agent to automate keyword research and streamline competitive analysis. Simply type your keywords followed by the /SEO AI command, and the agent will fetch the top 10-20 Google Search results in an instant.

The SEO Agent will help you optimize your SEO strategy and reduce manual work so you can focus on the work that really matters.

Taskade SEO Agent Setup Guide

Our AI Agent design is simple and intuitive. It allows you to create and modify agents without any technical know-how.You can customize every aspect of your AI Agents using a user-friendly, visual interface.

Choose your agent’s:

  • Name and avatar
  • Objectives and goals
  • Personality and tone
  • Knowledge and skills
  • Running schedule
  • Level of access
  • and much more…

Ready to create your very own AI SEO agent? Here’s how to get started:

  1. Open any of your projects.
  2. Define your task or problem.
  3. Type one of the available /commands and hit Enter.
  4. Wait for the agent to finish the task.
  5. And that’s it! 🥳

Taskade’s AI Agents Work Where You Do

Think of Taskade’s AI Agents as your personal trainable bot. It can perform tasks for you, but ultimately it’s only as effective when given the right tools at its disposal.

Thanks to the upcoming Taskade API, you’ll be able to enable other applications to integrate with Taskade and communicate directly with your AI Agent. This way, even though your AI agents live inside of Taskade, they can reach across various platforms to get work done for you.

Connect your agents to: 

  • Zapier
  • Gmail
  • Slack
  • LinkedIn
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • And more!

Customize Your SEO Bot

Do you want your SEO Bot to explore the web and tap into external tools? Or do you want to keep it local with the knowledge limited to active projects?

Upload PDF, DOCX, and CSV files to train your agent on internal documentation, or enable web access and let it browse the internet to gather fresh insights from online resources.

