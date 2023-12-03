Design a clear, intuitive navigation menu for our website [URL] that allows easy access to all of its pages. Begin by reviewing the existing website structure and content. Identify key pages, sections, and categories that need to be included in the navigation menu. Craft a menu layout that is user-friendly and visually appealing. Ensure logical grouping and hierarchy of menu items. Specify the use of dropdown menus or sub-menus if needed. Provide a mockup of the navigation menu with labels and links for review and implementation.