Ensure our website [URL] adheres to web accessibility standards to cater to users with disabilities. Begin by conducting a comprehensive accessibility audit of the website, identifying areas of non-compliance with WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines). Create an action plan to address accessibility issues, including alternative text for images, keyboard navigation, and proper semantic HTML. Specify the timeline and responsible team members for implementing accessibility improvements. Ensure ongoing testing and monitoring to maintain compliance and provide an inclusive online experience for all users.