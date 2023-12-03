Develop a logical and intuitive site structure for our website [URL] to enhance navigation and usability. Start by analyzing the current website structure and identifying areas for improvement. Organize content and pages into clear categories and subcategories that align with user needs and expectations. Define a user-friendly menu hierarchy and labeling system. Consider the use of breadcrumbs and internal linking to facilitate navigation. Ensure that the site structure accommodates future content expansion. Provide a visual representation of the proposed site structure for review and approval.