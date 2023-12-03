Set up analytical tools like Google Analytics on our website [URL] to measure site performance and user behavior. Begin by accessing the website backend or admin panel. Install Google Analytics tracking code on all relevant pages. Configure account settings, including goals, filters, and user permissions. Set up event tracking to monitor specific user interactions. Specify the reporting frequency and recipients for analytics reports. Ensure that e-commerce tracking is enabled if applicable. Test the tracking setup to verify data accuracy. Provide a step-by-step guide for ongoing monitoring and analysis.