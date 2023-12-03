Design a sales incentive program to motivate our sales team to achieve and exceed their targets. Begin by defining program objectives and the desired outcomes. Specify the criteria for earning incentives, such as sales targets, customer satisfaction, or other key performance indicators. Determine the types of rewards or incentives to be offered, including bonuses, commissions, or non-monetary rewards. Create a clear and transparent system for tracking and reporting sales performance. Outline the communication plan for introducing the program to the sales team and providing ongoing motivation.