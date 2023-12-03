Write a follow-up email to [Name], who works at [Company Name], and has not yet responded to my last email. Begin with a polite and friendly opening, expressing your continued interest in connecting with them. Briefly recap the content of your previous email for context. Mention the value or benefits they would gain from responding or engaging in further conversation. Provide a gentle reminder of the action you're requesting, such as scheduling a meeting or providing information. Express understanding of their busy schedule and offer flexibility. Include a clear and concise call to action, and thank them for their time and consideration.