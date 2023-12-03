Draft an engaging follow-up email to send to potential clients [Client Name] who have shown interest in our product/service. Begin by acknowledging their interest and expressing gratitude for considering our offerings. Personalize the email by referencing specific interactions or discussions. Highlight the key benefits and unique value of our product/service. Include a clear call to action, such as scheduling a demo or requesting more information. Craft a compelling subject line to increase email open rates. Ensure the email is concise, persuasive, and free of grammatical errors.