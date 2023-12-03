Create an email to [First Name] requesting a customer testimonial, sharing their experience with our product and service. Begin by expressing appreciation for their continued support and use of our product. Explain the importance of customer testimonials in helping others make informed decisions. Encourage them to share their honest feedback and describe their positive experiences. Provide guidelines for crafting the testimonial, such as specific questions or points to address. Offer assistance and express gratitude for their willingness to contribute. Include instructions for submitting the testimonial and any incentives, if applicable.