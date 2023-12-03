Craft a sales call script for [Product/Service] ensuring to cover key selling points, handle common objections, and end with a strong call to action. Begin with a warm introduction and a brief explanation of the purpose of the call. Highlight the unique value propositions and benefits of [Product/Service]. Include responses to common objections and questions. Use persuasive language to build interest and trust. Conclude with a clear and compelling call to action, guiding the prospect towards the desired next steps, whether it's a purchase, a meeting, or further information.