Create an effective cold calling script for our sales team that clearly communicates the value of our product/service. Begin by defining the target audience and their pain points. Craft an engaging script that captures the recipient's attention within the first few seconds. Highlight the key benefits and unique selling points of our product/service. Include objection-handling techniques and a strong call to action. Ensure that the script is conversational and encourages a two-way dialogue. Provide examples of effective opening lines and responses to common objections.