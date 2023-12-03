Explain the Pomodoro Technique and guide me through setting up my work sessions and breaks for optimal focus and productivity during my [Working Hours]. Begin by describing the Pomodoro Technique concept of dividing work into focused intervals (Pomodoros) and short breaks. Suggest an initial work session duration, typically 25 minutes, followed by a 5-minute break. Recommend taking a longer break, around 15-30 minutes, after completing four Pomodoros. Provide tips for minimizing distractions during work sessions. Explain how to use timers or apps to track Pomodoros and breaks. Offer flexibility to adjust session lengths based on personal preferences and tasks.