Draft a thorough copyright policy for our website [URL] to protect our original content and comply with the law. Begin by outlining the purpose and scope of the copyright policy, emphasizing our commitment to protecting intellectual property rights. Define the types of content covered by copyright and the rights and restrictions associated with each. Specify the procedures for reporting copyright infringement and our response to such reports. Include guidelines for obtaining permission to use our copyrighted content. Ensure compliance with relevant copyright laws and regulations.