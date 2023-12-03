Formulate a comprehensive dispute resolution procedure for our website [URL] to handle potential user conflicts. Start by defining the types of disputes or conflicts that may arise on the website, considering user interactions, transactions, or content. Develop a step-by-step procedure for users to report disputes and seek resolution. Specify the roles and responsibilities of website administrators or moderators in resolving disputes. Include clear communication channels and response times. Detail escalation procedures for unresolved disputes. Ensure that the procedure aligns with legal requirements and encourages fair and efficient conflict resolution.