Compose a YouTube ad emphasizing the unique selling aspects of our [Product/Service], with these unique propositions: [List of Unique Selling Points]. Develop a persuasive and brief script that relays the essence of our [Product/Service] to the intended audience. Incorporate visuals, animations, or live demonstrations that vividly explain these unique elements. Determine the duration of the ad and any branding elements necessary. Make sure the advertisement finishes with a persuasive call to action compelling viewers to make the next move.