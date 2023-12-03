Author a YouTube ad script that offers an insider view of our [Company/Brand], convincing our [Ideal Customer Persona] to act on [Desired Action] with a genuine and relatable vibe. Initiate by showcasing the appeal of a behind-the-scenes look and its relevance to our ethos. Feature key points of our company ethos, principles, and pledge to excellence. Highlight likable team members or staff who embody our brand's authenticity. Formulate a compelling storyline that emotionally resonates with the viewer. Conclude with a clear and alluring call to action that encourages [Desired Action].