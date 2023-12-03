Set up an email automation sequence for our company to nurture leads and guide them through the buying journey. Begin by defining the stages of the buyer's journey and the key touchpoints where leads need guidance. Create a series of automated emails that provide valuable content, address common questions, and showcase the benefits of our products/services. Specify the timing and triggers for each email in the sequence. Incorporate personalization and segmentation based on lead behavior and interests. Include clear calls to action that encourage leads to move to the next stage of the journey.