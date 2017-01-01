Taskade Pro
Most popular

Unlock premium features and unlimited AI

$8
per user / monthbilled annually
$10 billed monthly
What's included:
Feature Included
Taskade AI Agents
Feature Included
Unlimited AI usage
Feature Included
10 workspaces
Feature Included
100 GB storage
Feature Included
1-year version history
Feature Included
Advanced AI Automations
Feature Included
Gantt Chart and Custom fields
Feature Included
Calendar integration & syncing
Feature Included
Cloud file upload integration with Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, and more
Feature Included
Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) with advanced features and security.

Taskade for Teams

Collaborate across unlimited workspaces

$16
per user / monthbilled annually
$20 billed monthly
Everything in Pro, and:
Feature Included
Taskade AI Agents
Feature Included
Unlimited AI usage
Feature Included
Unlimited workspaces
Feature Included
1,000 GB storage
Feature Included
Unlimited version history
Feature Included
5000+ automations and integrations
Feature Included
External team collaboration
Feature Included
Advanced team permissions
Feature Included
Single sign on (SSO) access via Okta, Google, & Microsoft Azure
Feature Included
Organization-wide deployment with SCIM, SIEM, audit logs, and API Access
Feature Included
Premium support, onboarding, and training with guaranteed SLAs