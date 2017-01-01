Taskade ProMost popular
Unlock premium features and unlimited AI
Build, train, and deploy your virtual team with AI Agents, custom trained with your knowledge for content marketing, project management, sales, and more. Your AI Agents can automate tasks, analyze data, and generate insights, serving as your dedicated AI workforce.
Taskade AI is available to all members of your workspaces. Unleash the power of GPT-4 Turbo for you and your team. Generate workflows, brainstorm ideas, chat with AI, and collaborate in real-time with our AI-powered workspaces.
Create multiple workspaces for each team or client with Taskade, featuring custom AI agents, workflow templates, and tailored automations. Each workspace operates independently with full permission control, ensuring user privacy and data security for enhanced collaboration.
With Taskade AI, chat directly with your files like PDFs and CSVs, ask AI questions, extract summaries, and uncover new insights, all within your projects and media manager. Store and share all your files effortlessly with a shared storage limit per workspace. It's not just storage; it's a smarter way to work!
See a visual history of your projects and restore previous versions. Trace team progress and revert to any stage. Older histories are hidden but not deleted, and can be accessed with an upgrade. It's like a time machine for your projects!
Automate 700+ tasks with Taskade and your favorite tools like Gmail, Slack, Typeform, and more. Automate your tasks, projects, and processes. Assign tasks to AI Agents and let them work their magic in the background, keeping your projects on track and supercharging your workflows with AI!
Dive into Taskade's dynamic project views, where you can customize fields for task status, priority, and more, making your projects fit just right. Plus, enjoy easy file uploads, Gantt charts, and calendar integration to keep everything on track. Get ready to take your productivity to new heights!
Effortlessly stay organized and on top of your schedule with Taskade's real-time 2-way sync with Google Calendar. Keep your tasks and events in sync and never miss a beat. Plus, easily sync with Apple or Outlook calendars for complete organization. Say goodbye to missed deadlines and double-booked meetings!
Upload and share files from Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive in Taskade. Find them easily in your workspace's Media tab. Plus, use Taskade AI to interact with your documents and spreadsheets for quick insights. Simplified storage, smarter work!
Boost your workspace security with MFA and more. Choose from options like an Authenticator app or Backup codes for quick and easy setup. This robust security layer prevents unauthorized access, ensuring your projects and teams stay secure. Plus, get admin-exclusive audit log, managing your tasks is more efficient and secure than ever.