Taskade AI is available on your web, mobile, and desktop apps under one subscription, for you and all members of your workspaces. Unleash the power of GPT-4 Turbo. Generate tasks, brainstorm ideas, and collaborate in real-time using our AI-powered features, such as the workflow generator, AI assistant, AI chat, and much more.

AI credits are limited on our free plan, ensuring fair access to our AI tools. Upgrade to any premium plan and unlock unlimited Taskade AI for you and all workspace members, governed by a fair use policy to ensure optimal performance for everyone, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo.

Some highlights of Taskade AI include:

Build your AI workforce using Custom AI Agents. Train them with custom knowledge, create your own AI commands, prompts, autonomous agent commands, and chatbots—giving you complete flexibility. Generate smart, contextual, AI-powered workflows, mind maps, flowcharts, and more with our AI Generator, significantly boosting your team's speed and efficiency. Transform your workflow with our AI Assistant and AI Chat. Talk to your documents and projects to gain new insights. Get help in brainstorming ideas, coordinating tasks, and more. You'll experience enriched content, gain new insights, and utilize Taskade AI for any task, all at your fingertips.

Discover the future of productivity with Taskade AI.