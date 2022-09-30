Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

SaaS CTO Security Checklist: Free Startup Security Task List Template. Use this checklist to make sure everything is tip-top with your SaaS CTO Security!

🚧 SaaS CTO Security Checklist Template

Use this checklist to make sure everything is tip-top with your SaaS CTO Security!

Security is a top priority for not just startups, but for all companies. If your company is offering a Software as a Service (SaaS), there are specific things that you have to take care of in the security aspect, from your employees to your product users.

Here are the topics that we cover on this template:

  1. 🚀 Your employees
  2. 💻 Your code
  3. 📲 Your application
  4. 🏗 Your infrastructure
  5. 🏢 Your company
  6. ⚡️ Your product users

Copy this template on to your workspace and keep your company data secure!

