Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Tips & tricks to help you build a solid pitch deck! Free Collaborative Startup Team Task List Template.

👩‍🎨 YC’s How to Design a Startup Pitch Deck Checklist Template

Tips & tricks to help you build a solid pitch deck.

Prepare for your startup’s Demo Day by crafting a solid pitch deck! Use this free template, featuring essential tips from Y Combinator, to help build and perfect your pitch 💪

This template contains the following sections:

  1. 💪 Here’s how to make a solid Demo Day slide deck:
  2. 👎 Here’s how to get people to not understand:
  3. 🙅‍♀️ Distractions to Avoid
  4. 📚 Reference / Read More

Simply copy this into your workspace of choice to get started. Best of luck!! 🍀

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Profit Loss
Profit Loss
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Co-Founder Equity Split Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Startup Idea Checklist
Board Deck Presentation
Board Deck Presentation
AI Startup Ideas
AI Startup Ideas
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Business Pitch
Startup Idea Validation
Startup Idea Validation
100+ Startup Directories
100+ Startup Directories
SEO Checklist for Startups
SEO Checklist for Startups
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investors’ Wishlist Tracker
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups
GDPR Compliance Checklist
GDPR Compliance Checklist
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.