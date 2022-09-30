🤖 Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Investor Update (Monthly, Quarterly) for Startups

Consolidate all your stats to keep investors up-to-date! Free Task List Template.

Use this template to consolidate all the stats you need to keep your investors happy and up-to-date! (We can’t guarantee the happy part, unfortunately, but at least you’ll definitely be updating your investors 😊)

This template contains the following parts:

  1. 📈 Performance and Product
  2. 💰 Financial Information
  3. 👥 Personnel
  4. 🏢 Corporate
  5. 👀 Other Updates

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started! Best of luck 🍀

