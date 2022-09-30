Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Use Taskade to create a product roadmap visualization! Free Collaborative Team Product Management Kanban Board Template.

🛣 How to Visualize Your Product Release Roadmap Template

Use Taskade to create a product roadmap visualization.

Taskade is simple, flexible, and fun, allowing you to divide and prioritize features/tasks so you and your team members know what to work on next. You can comment on tasks, add due dates, upload images and files, @mention and #tag to organize tasks, and chat + audio/video call, all on the same page!

Planning your next product release? You’ve come to the right place! Taskade is like a whiteboard for your computer, allowing you to divide and prioritize features/tasks so you and your team members know what to work on next.

This template provides a walkthrough of how to use Taskade to visualize your team roadmap 🎯

