🔢 Net Promoter Score Checklist Template

The Net Promoter Score is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures customers’ willingness to recommend a company’s products or services to others. It is a management tool that can be used as a proxy to gauge the loyalty of a firm’s customer relationships.

If you want to get more detailed information on the user’s experience and have the time to conduct some interviews, go beyond NPS scores and use our free template (https://www.taskade.com/templates/research/user-experience-interview) to conduct some user interviews. Get started today by copying this free NPS checklist into your workspace of choice! 💪