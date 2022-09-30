Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

🚀 Website / Mobile App Launch Checklist Template

Launching a new website or a mobile app is an exciting adventure. But it can also give you sleepless nights if you run into a couple of slowdowns and obstacles. Use this template to ensure that your launch goes smoothly and your project goes live on schedule.

What Is a Website / Mobile App Launch Checklist?

A website/mobile app launch checklist is a high-level overview of all the steps you and your team need to take to successfully release a website or a mobile app.

Get Ready to Launch With the Website / Mobile App Launch Checklist Template

Launch your website or app with confidence with this handy checklist. Here’s everything you need to know to effectively use this checklist for your project:

  • Set priorities: Create a list of tasks and sub-tasks you need to complete before hitting “Publish.” Don’t forget to add dues dates to keep those deadlines in focus.
  • Track progress: Check off complete tasks to remove them from the list. Each completed task will fill up a progress bar and help you build momentum.
  • Organize: You can drag and drop tasks and sub-tasks to organize them by priority. Adding #tags will make it easier to group items according to category.

Launching your app is an exciting part of starting your own company – it is the beginning of a journey that will lead to many ups and downs. Use this free team task list template to gather, organize, and prepare everything you need for a successful app launch!

Want to optimize your website instead? Check this SEO audit checklist next.

How To Use This Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
