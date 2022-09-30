🚀 Website / Mobile App Launch Checklist Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Prepare everything you need to launch your next big mobile app!
Prepare everything you need to launch your next big mobile app!
Launching a new website or a mobile app is an exciting adventure. But it can also give you sleepless nights if you run into a couple of slowdowns and obstacles. Use this template to ensure that your launch goes smoothly and your project goes live on schedule.
A website/mobile app launch checklist is a high-level overview of all the steps you and your team need to take to successfully release a website or a mobile app.
Launch your website or app with confidence with this handy checklist. Here’s everything you need to know to effectively use this checklist for your project:
Launching your app is an exciting part of starting your own company – it is the beginning of a journey that will lead to many ups and downs. Use this free team task list template to gather, organize, and prepare everything you need for a successful app launch!
Want to optimize your website instead? Check this SEO audit checklist next.