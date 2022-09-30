Monitor and resolve all issues! Stay on top of project issues and put out fires before they spread.

Every project has its problems. The ability to solve those problems before they escalate is a clear sign of an effective and well-synced team. Help your team identify and deal with project hiccups quickly and efficiently by using this issue tracker with a form checklist.

What Is an Issue Tracker With Form Checklist?

An issue tracker with a form checklist is a simple tool that helps document any issues your team may face across the project lifecycle. This checklist lets you and your team figure out which issues to prioritize and makes it easier to track those items in one place.

Monitor and Resolve Issues With the Issue Tracker With Form Checklist

Map out all the issues that your team needs to work on to move the project forward. Here are a few tips & tricks that will help you make the most of this template:

Organize and prioritize: Use #tags to organize and prioritize project issues. When done, create a set of tasks and sub-tasks to address them.

Add context: Use the issue tracker template to give your team the context they need. Assign tasks, upload additional files and add comments as needed.

Track progress: Move resolved issues to the “closed” category and check off completed tasks as you go. Completed tasks will disappear from the list.

How to Use the Issue Tracker With Form Checklist Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to place your issue tracker checklist. Customize the checklist using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

When creating and testing products, it can be easy to get caught up in the small details and lose track of the bigger picture, and vice versa. That’s why we’ve created this free kanban board template to help you track and resolve any and all existing issues!

This template is designed to help you automate repetitive workflows and keep your team autonomous and on autopilot.

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started, and don’t forget to share it with your team members! ⚡️

Create an Issue Tracker with Form Checklist with Taskade