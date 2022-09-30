Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Monitor and resolve all issues! Stay on top of project issues and put out fires before they spread.
Every project has its problems. The ability to solve those problems before they escalate is a clear sign of an effective and well-synced team. Help your team identify and deal with project hiccups quickly and efficiently by using this issue tracker with a form checklist.
An issue tracker with a form checklist is a simple tool that helps document any issues your team may face across the project lifecycle. This checklist lets you and your team figure out which issues to prioritize and makes it easier to track those items in one place.
Map out all the issues that your team needs to work on to move the project forward. Here are a few tips & tricks that will help you make the most of this template:
When creating and testing products, it can be easy to get caught up in the small details and lose track of the bigger picture, and vice versa. That’s why we’ve created this free kanban board template to help you track and resolve any and all existing issues!
This template is designed to help you automate repetitive workflows and keep your team autonomous and on autopilot.
