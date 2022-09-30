Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Log inSign up
download dots
red circlessolid starsemi circle

Remote Lightning Demos: Free Startup Team Design Sprint Kanban Board Template. Define your challenge and use sprint questions to define your lightning demos!

⚡️ Remote Lightning Demos Template

Define your challenge and use sprint questions to define your lightning demos.

Lightning demos are an exercise on the second day of a Design Sprint. Each member presents analogous inspiration that helps unlock creativity among the team. You can do this for each product you have (which are called Demos).

This template contains the following topics:

  1. 🧐 Define Lightning Demos
    1. Long Term Goal 🥅
    2. Sprint Questions 🤔
  2. Product Name / Demo 1
  3. Product Name / Demo 2
  4. Product Name / Demo 3

Add as many Demos as you have ideas within the team. Unlock creativity and get innovative! Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started.

nine dotsred circles

More Templates

Event Planner
Event Planner
Project Scrum Board
Project Scrum Board
MVP Launch Checklist
MVP Launch Checklist
Meetup Checklist
Meetup Checklist
Eisenhower Matrix
Eisenhower Matrix
Event Packing Checklist
Event Packing Checklist
Event Venue Checklist
Event Venue Checklist
Event Speaker Checklist
Event Speaker Checklist
Job Search
Job Search
Wedding Planner Checklist
Wedding Planner Checklist
Party Planning Checklist
Party Planning Checklist
Birthday Party Planning
Birthday Party Planning
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQLegalReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusIntegrationsSecurityContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
Designed ForRemote WorkTask ManagementEducationOutlinerStartupsDesignersAgenciesMarketersMind MappingVideo ChatNonprofitsDevelopersWriters
TemplatesFeaturedPersonalProject ManagementEducationTask ManagementProduct ManagementRemote WorkMarketingAIMeetingsMind Map
Team ManagementRoadmapStrategyStartupGamingProductionEngineeringOrganizationalDesignResearchMaintenanceY CombinatorHow-TosTrip PlanningMusicPlanning
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.