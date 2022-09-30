Define your challenge and use sprint questions to define your lightning demos.

Lightning demos are an exercise on the second day of a Design Sprint. Each member presents analogous inspiration that helps unlock creativity among the team. You can do this for each product you have (which are called Demos).

This template contains the following topics:

🧐 Define Lightning Demos Long Term Goal 🥅 Sprint Questions 🤔 Product Name / Demo 1 Product Name / Demo 2 Product Name / Demo 3

Add as many Demos as you have ideas within the team. Unlock creativity and get innovative! Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started.