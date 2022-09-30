You can never be too safe when it comes to securing your data. Creating a personal security checklist template can help you to make sure you are taking all necessary precautions.

Protecting your personal information is a necessity in this day and age. With hackers out there trying to get their hands on your precious data, it is imperative to take the extra steps to strengthen your online security. We at Taskade want to help you keep your data safe, so we created this task list for you!

This template contains the following sections:

💻 Laptop / Computer Security 📱 Smartphone Security 🌐 Network Security 🛠 Account Security 🔑 2FA Audit

Simply copy this template into your workspace to get started!

Protecting your personal information is more difficult than ever in the digital age. From online scams to cyber-attacks, there are many ways for criminals to gain access to your data. That’s why it’s important to take steps to secure your devices and protect your information. A personal security checklist can help you stay safe online and offline.

You can use this simple checklist to make sure that all your personal and professional data remain secure.

Laptop / computer security

There is a lot you can do to secure your laptop and/or computer. For example, at work, it is a good idea to configure your devices to require a password after 5 minutes of inactivity. This way if you walk away from your desk or laptop and forget to lock it, it is less likely someone would be able to access it.

Always use strong and complex passwords.

If you travel a lot and use a laptop, even if it is just commuting back and forth to work each day, encrypt your hard drive. That way if the laptop is ever stolen, thieves will have a difficult time accessing its content.

If you are working using a public wifi connection, make sure you utilize a VPN to encrypt the data you are transmitting and receiving.

Smartphone security

Your smartphone is a valuable piece of technology and can hold a lot of personal information. That’s why it’s important to take steps to secure it.

Be sure to use a strong password or PIN to protect your device.

If you don’t want others accessing your phone without your knowledge, enable the “Find my iPhone” or “Android Device Manager” feature. This will allow you to track your phone’s location and remotely erase its data if it is lost or stolen.

Utilize a mobile security app to protect your device from malware and other online threats.

Network security

Your home or office network is a valuable target for criminals. That’s why it’s important to take steps to secure it.

Make sure your router has a strong password and that you change the default username and password.

If you don’t need to use a public wifi network, disable your wifi connection when you’re not using it. This will help keep your data more secure.

Make sure your antivirus software is up-to-date and running on all devices that connect to your network.

Ensure that your firewall is enabled and configured correctly.

Utilize a VPN for accessing public wifi hotspots to encrypt any data you are sending or receiving.

Account security

Many online services require you to create an account before you can use them. That’s why it’s important to take steps to secure your accounts.

Use strong passwords and never use the same password for multiple accounts.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) whenever possible. This will require you to enter a unique code (usually sent to your phone) in addition to your password when logging in.

Consider using a password manager like 1Password or Encryptr.

Be alert for phishing scams and never click on links or download attachments from emails that you don’t recognize.

You can never be too safe

When it comes to securing your data, you can never be too careful. Take any and all precautions available to you. Use this checklist to make sure your devices, networks, and accounts are all secure.