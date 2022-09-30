Introducing Taskade AI, the fastest AI writer and outliner for teams.   Try instant demo   |   Learn more

Recover your favorite settings & get your new MacBook running as a super fast machine with this free and fully customizable template.

💻 New Mac Checklist Template

What Is a New Mac Checklist?

A new Mac checklist is a list of tasks or items to check or set up when you have a new Mac computer. It includes items such as:

  1. Setting up preferences and personalization
  2. Installing software and updates
  3. Transferring data from old computer
  4. Setting up Apple ID and iCloud
  5. Configuring security and privacy settings
  6. Organizing files and folders
  7. Connecting to printers and other accessories
  8. Exploring built-in apps and features

The goal of a new Mac checklist is to ensure that your new computer is set up and configured to your liking and ready for use.

Who Is This New Mac Checklist Template For?

A new Mac checklist can benefit the following people:

  1. First-time Mac users
  2. Switchers from Windows or other platforms
  3. Mac users upgrading to a new model
  4. Business or enterprise users setting up new Macs for employees
  5. IT professionals managing Mac deployments
  6. Students setting up a new Mac for school or college use.

How To Use This New Mac Checklist Template in Taskade

  1. Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
  2. Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
  3. Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!
