💻 New Mac Checklist Template
Recover your favorite settings & get your new MacBook running as a super fast machine.
What Is a New Mac Checklist?
A new Mac checklist is a list of tasks or items to check or set up when you have a new Mac computer. It includes items such as:
- Setting up preferences and personalization
- Installing software and updates
- Transferring data from old computer
- Setting up Apple ID and iCloud
- Configuring security and privacy settings
- Organizing files and folders
- Connecting to printers and other accessories
- Exploring built-in apps and features
The goal of a new Mac checklist is to ensure that your new computer is set up and configured to your liking and ready for use.
Who Is This New Mac Checklist Template For?
A new Mac checklist can benefit the following people:
- First-time Mac users
- Switchers from Windows or other platforms
- Mac users upgrading to a new model
- Business or enterprise users setting up new Macs for employees
- IT professionals managing Mac deployments
- Students setting up a new Mac for school or college use.
How To Use This New Mac Checklist Template in Taskade
- Click “Use Template” to create a project instantly in your workspace.
- Click “Save Template” to create a reusable template for you and your team.
- Customize your project, make it your own, and get work done!