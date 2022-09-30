💻 New Computer / Laptop Checklist Template

Recover your favorite settings & get your new MacBook running as a super fast machine.

This is Taskade’s version of a new macOS computer checklist from Googler Grant Timmerman.

Whether you’ve gotten a new Mac or reinstalled OSX on your existing computer, you can recover your favorite settings by following the tips and guidelines in this template. Get your computer feeling like a super fast, brand-new machine!

Of course, this list is based on Grant’s personal preferences, so feel free to customize this template as you see fit. Simply copy it into your workspace of choice to get started!