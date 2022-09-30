Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer.   Live demo   |   Learn more

Get a bird's-eye view of the structure of the United States government! Free Mindmap Template.

🗽 U.S. Government Organizational Chart Template

Get a bird’s-eye view of the structure of the United States government!

Curious about how the U.S. government is structured? Taking a history course and looking for an interactive overview? Interested in history and want to brush up on some of the fundamentals? Curious about anything related to the structure of the American government?

If yes, this template is for you! If not, this template can still be helpful to you 🙂

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice and do what you please with it!

Feel free to fill in all the branches with the names of those who currently hold office (likely useful if you’re taking AP U.S. Government, or maybe even APUSH). You can also add as many pictures/visuals as you’d like to help you boost your memory!

Also feel free to color-code it to your prerogative to enhance your memory even further 😊 Have fun!

nine dotsred circles

