Keep track of your hospital's organizational structure! Free Team Org Chart Template.

👩‍⚕️ Hospital Org Chart Template

Keep track of your hospital’s organizational structure.

No need to worry about missing a vital meeting or appointment! Create a beautiful organizational chart in a matter of minutes. Simply enter in your hospital’s board members, CEO/President, various VPs, and the rest of your team/employees. This org chart template will keep you in the know with a bird’s-eye view of your organization.

Get a bird’s-eye overview of your hospital’s organizational structure with our simple org chart template! Keep track of your board members, CEO/President, various VPs, and the rest of your team/employees.

Simply copy this template to your workspace of choice to get started!

