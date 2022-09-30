🐝 College/University Org Chart Template

Introducing Taskade AI, the first collaborative AI writer. Live demo | Learn more
Navigate your college or university with this organizational chart. Keep track of your university's organizational structure.
Navigate your college or university with this organizational chart. Keep track of your university’s organizational structure.
A college/university org chart is a great way to map out how your college or university is structured and understand the roles and departments people are in. It’s an invaluable tool for new students and other members of the school community.
What Is a College/University Org Chart?
This customizable college/university org chart gives you an overview of the entire organization of your college or university so you know who’s who. You can add names, roles, responsibilities, and departments to keep all important details in one place.
Don’t know where to start? This template comes with a basic organizational structure ready for editing. All you have to do is fill in the blanks and add as many details as you want:
Create a College/University Org Chart with Taskade
The college/university org chart is a great way for you to get a sense of where everything falls at your school. It’s interactive, too! You can click on any node and interact with the interface to see what kind of positions are staffed by that office — whether it be in administration, financial aid, or admissions.
Get a bird’s-eye overview of your college/university’s organizational structure with this interactive template!
Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started.