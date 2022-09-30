Navigate your college or university with this organizational chart. Keep track of your university’s organizational structure.

A college/university org chart is a great way to map out how your college or university is structured and understand the roles and departments people are in. It’s an invaluable tool for new students and other members of the school community.

What Is a College/University Org Chart?

This customizable college/university org chart gives you an overview of the entire organization of your college or university so you know who’s who. You can add names, roles, responsibilities, and departments to keep all important details in one place.

Get To Know Your College/University With This Org Chat

Don’t know where to start? This template comes with a basic organizational structure ready for editing. All you have to do is fill in the blanks and add as many details as you want:

Get a bird’s-eye view: Understand the dynamics of your college or university so you know who to approach for help or answers to nagging questions.

Add notes and observations: Add notes and comments about each department. You can even upload #tags and images for additional context.

Share it with your peers: Share this org chart and collaborate with fellow students in real-time. Chat, video conference, or schedule a call to keep them in the know.

How to Use the College/University Org Chart Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your college/university org chart. Customize the org chart using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a College/University Org Chart with Taskade

The college/university org chart is a great way for you to get a sense of where everything falls at your school. It’s interactive, too! You can click on any node and interact with the interface to see what kind of positions are staffed by that office — whether it be in administration, financial aid, or admissions.

Get a bird’s-eye overview of your college/university’s organizational structure with this interactive template!

Simply copy it to your workspace of choice to get started.