The Best Free Wunderlist Alternative

What Is Wunderlist?

Wunderlist is a product from 6Wunderkinder, which is a startup from Berlin founded by Charlette Prevot, Christian Reber, Daniel Marschner, Jan Martin, Robert Kock, and Sebastian Scheerer. Created in 2011, Wunderlist had a simple and intuitive UI and was completely free. Not only that, it was also available across platforms. This let to it becoming one of the most popular to-do list apps in its time.

Some of the awards that Wunderlist had gotten include being named App of the year for Mac in 2013, and a Google Play Editor’s Choice award in 2014. In 2015, Wunderlist had over 13 million users and was acquired by Microsoft for around $150 million.

Microsoft shut down Wunderlist in 2020 and replaced it with Microsoft To-Do, which wasn’t well received by the public. Microsoft To-Do was developed by the same team that created Wunderlist and was created as part of the Microsoft Office 365 productivity suite.

Fans on Wunderlist enjoyed using the app due to its simplicity and effectiveness. Check out some of the features that made Wunderlist popular below!

Features of Wunderlist

Wunderlist is a free task management tool that used to be available on many platforms. Users could manage their tasks via browser, or via the Wunderlist application that was available both on Windows and Mac.

It is a simple application that is used to manage tasks. Simply create task lists and check them off from your preferred device once you’ve completed your tasks. The ease of use is one of the main reasons which made Wunderlist a popular to-do list tool.

Larger tasks can also be broken down into smaller subtasks to help you manage your tasks efficiently. You can also set deadlines and notifications to ensure that your project gets delivered on time.

You can also collaborate with other users on Wunderlist. To do so, you could either share your task list via email, or send it directly to anyone in your contacts list. Wunderlist also lets you assign tasks to your teammates to delegate tasks so that you can make sure that your projects run on schedule.

Wunderlist also supports integrations so that you can use it alongside your favourite daily applications to get more work done. Wunderlist also supports an integration with Zapier, with opens the door to a sea of other apps.

Wunderlist does to-do lists well, and also has some advanced features despite it being a free project management tool. It’s no wonder that many people were upset when Microsoft decided to pull the plug on this popular task management tool.

What Is Wunderlist Good For?

Even though it is a free-to-use app, Wunderlist is quite generous on features. Here are some use-cases for Wunderlist:

As a personal to-do list application

To manage simple projects

Simple collaboration on task lists

Managing tasks on different devices

Keeping track of school work

Task management for small teams

Can I Still Download Wunderlist?

Although Wunderlist is now defunct, there are plenty of similar and even better tools out there to help you manage your tasks and projects.

Check out these lists to find some of the best alternatives to Wunderlist!

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize entire projects and break them down into tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free Wunderlist alternative because Taskade was designed with a remote-first approach, allowing teams to collaborate and get work done together virtually. You can create unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan, giving you the ability to plan heavier projects as soon as you get started.

With Taskade, you can create tasks and visualize them via multiple project views. You can also add collaborators to your Taskade project to collaborate with people within or even outside of your organization.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View. This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View. This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View. This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View. Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View. Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Taskade is a better alternative to Wunderlist because we offer a more robust solution for your productivity needs at a competitive price.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team on shared to-do lists, weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan at a single click of a button, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Taskade's built-in free and unlimited chat and video conferencing feature that’s available on every project set it apart from other productivity tools today. Communicate and collaborate within the same project and get more work done together with your team. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Find the perfect template to help you get started with your project, and customize it to fit your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.

